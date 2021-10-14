Joplin city government is asking that a court dismiss a lawsuit challenging a demolition order issued by the city for a fire-damaged house that is an asset in an estate.
In addition, the city, through Assistant City Attorney Jordan Paul, asks for a court hearing on the motion to dismiss.
Anna Fiscus, 40, and her brother, Jeremy Fiscus, 36, both of Charlotte, North Carolina, filed a petition Sept. 24 in Jasper County Circuit Court seeking a temporary restraining order to keep the house of their late father and grandfather, Neal Fiscus and Keith Fiscus, respectively, from being torn down.
The Fiscus estates are pending in Jasper County Probate Court.
Anna Fiscus told the Globe this week that she was not aware of city’s dismissal request and would have to talk to her attorney.
Neal Fiscus died Feb. 23 in a fire at the house at 223 S. Galena Ave. His father, Keith Fiscus, who co-owned the house, had died in November. Neal Fiscus had filed a probate case for disbursal of his father’s estate, including the house, at the time he died in the fire.
Anna Fiscus said she and her brother did not learn of their father’s death until late April. They were added to the probate case in May.
City staff referred the house to the city’s Building Board of Appeals. Minutes of a May 28 meeting show that the board was told there were no relatives or heirs and that the board could consider approval of a demolition order the next month.
In June, the board voted 6-0 to go forward. The city took bids to demolish the house, and the demolition was to take place last month. A neighbor who lives near the Joplin house contacted Anna Fiscus through social media to tell her of the impending demolition.
Anna Fiscus said she did come to Joplin in May and June to go through the items salvageable in the house as well as board up the house to prevent trespass. The city contends that action is not enough to eliminate dangerous conditions because of the fire damage.
The Fiscus heirs contend in their injunction action that they have asked the probate court for an order to sell the property and that the city took action despite the probate court’s supervision of the case. They want more time to conduct a sale of the property.
In the motion to dismiss, the city contends that the building board’s order was issued June 3 but the Fiscus heirs did not file the court action for the restraining order until Sept. 24. The city contends there is a time limit under state law to file court action disputing administration action and that the Fiscus action was not filed within that time limit.
Paul previously said city code specifies the procedure for handling determinations on dangerous structures. One of those codes specifically deals with allowing dangerous building declarations when fire damage has occurred.
“From our viewpoint, the city exercised due diligence in determining who was responsible (for the property), in identifying the estate, and the city gave notice of the hearings” to the probate attorney, Paul said last month.
The city did receive a letter from the estate’s attorney, but it did not communicate the information needed for the board to halt its dangerous building ruling, Paul said.
