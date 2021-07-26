Public buildings in Joplin will serve as cooling centers Tuesday through Thursday as the heat index is predicted to hit 100 to 108 degrees.
Keith Stammer, emergency manager for Joplin and Jasper County, said the city’s public spaces are open for cooling from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Heat advisories were issued Monday for Joplin and the surrounding area.
“The city wants to be a good neighbor, and we allow access to our public space during normal business hours,” Stammer said in a statement. “We also encourage our area houses of worship, clubs, civic organizations and businesses to follow suit and open their public areas as well.”
City buildings open to the public include:
• City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
• Joplin Health Department, 321 E. Fourth St.
• Dr. Donald Clark Public Safety Center, 303 E. Third St.
• Joplin Athletic Center, 3301 W. First St.
City officials ask that visitors observe social distancing and wear masks if possible because of the area’s COVID-19 surge.
Jasper County’s COAD, which stands for Community Organizations Active in Disasters, will post information about the heat and cooling options on its Facebook page.
Residents are asked to check on the well-being of family members, friends and neighbors during the heat advisory.
“It’s important for all of us to be good neighbors,” Stammer said. “We should check on each other and offer what help we can for relief from the heat.”
Precautions during the heat issued by the emergency management office include:
• Reduce, eliminate or reschedule strenuous activities until the coolest time of the day. Children, seniors and anyone with health problems should stay in the coolest available place, not necessarily indoors.
• Dress for summer. Wear lightweight, loose fitting, light-colored clothing to reflect heat and sunlight.
• Eat light, cool, easy-to-digest foods such as fruit or salads. If you pack food, put it in a cooler or carry an ice pack. Don’t leave it sitting in the sun. Meats and dairy products can spoil quickly in hot weather.
• Drink plenty of water that is not very cold, or nonalcoholic and decaffeinated fluids, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Those with a fluid-restrictive diet or who have a problem with fluid retention should consult a physician before increasing consumption of fluids.
• Use air conditioners or spend time in air-conditioned locations such as malls and libraries.
• Use portable electric fans to exhaust hot air from rooms or draw in cooler air.
• Do not direct the flow of portable electric fans toward a person when the room temperature is over 90 degrees. The dry blowing air will dehydrate a person faster, endangering health.
• Minimize direct exposure to the sun. Sunburn reduces the body’s ability to dissipate heat.
• Take a cool bath or shower.
• Do not take salt tablets unless directed by a physician.
• Don’t leave valuable electronic equipment, such as cellphones and GPS units, sitting in hot cars.
• Check on older, sick or frail people who may need help responding to the heat. Each year, dozens of children and untold numbers of pets left in parked vehicles die of hyperthermia. Keep children, disabled adults, and pets safe during heat waves.
• Make sure rooms are well vented if volatile chemicals are being used.
Also pet owners are reminded to check on pets and companion animals to ensure they have cool water and shade during extreme temperatures.
