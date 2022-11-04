Lime Kiln

David Kennedy (left), Neosho city manager, and Kenny Balls, park manager, on Wednesday look over changes made to Lime Kiln Park in Neosho. With a nearly $500,000 grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and assistance from the Missouri Department of Conservation, the city eliminated a dangerous dam on Shoal Creek. Completion of the project will be celebrated at noon Saturday at the park. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at the rebirth of a Neosho park.

The city of Neosho will hold a ribbon cutting Saturday for Lime Kiln Park, where a dam that was a drowning hazard has been transformed into a series of rapids that eliminates the hazard and allows native species to swim upstream. 

We'll have more about this story in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about: 

  • Future plans for the area's water supply.
  • An annual meeting for fans of amphibians and reptiles.
  • Four students who got perfect scores on the ACT. 

We hope you have a pleasant weekend. 

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.