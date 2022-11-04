Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at the rebirth of a Neosho park.
The city of Neosho will hold a ribbon cutting Saturday for Lime Kiln Park, where a dam that was a drowning hazard has been transformed into a series of rapids that eliminates the hazard and allows native species to swim upstream.
We'll have more about this story in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Future plans for the area's water supply.
- An annual meeting for fans of amphibians and reptiles.
- Four students who got perfect scores on the ACT.
We hope you have a pleasant weekend.
