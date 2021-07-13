Today in the Globe newsroom we looked into an upcoming campaign for a sales tax renewal. (Weird feeling of deja vu, here.)
The city of Joplin and the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce are ramping up efforts to get information about the renewal to voters. If passed, the proposal (are you having deja vu, too? MAN, that's weird) would extend the half-cent sales tax for the city's parks and stormwater systems.
We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of — OH. THAT'S why I'm having deja vu. I wrote that this would be in Tuesday's paper, but it didn't make it in. Sorry about that. It is slated for Wednes day's issue of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com.
We'll also have reports about:
- The number of COVID hospitalizations rising above 100 across the region.
- The state issuing a COVID hotspot advisory for Jasper County.
- Crawford County officials detailing the spread in their area.
We hope you have a relaxing Tuesday ... especially now that we have that deja vu figured out.
