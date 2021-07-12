Today in the Globe newsroom we looked into an upcoming campaign for a sales tax renewal.
The city of Joplin and the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce are ramping up efforts to get information about the renewal to voters. If passed, the proposal would extend the half-cent sales tax for the city's parks and stormwater systems.
We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- A possible sale of a Boy Scout camp southeast of Joplin.
- Area churches hosting vaccination clinics.
- A state-hosted event to answer questions about student loans.
We hope your Monday wasn't a typical Monday, and that you have a good evening.
