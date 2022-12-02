Sales Tax

Liam Bell stocks Christmas lights on Monday at Pearl Brothers. Proceeds from the city's 1-cent sales tax go to the general fund, which pays wages and benefits for most city employees as well as operating expenses. It totaled more than $17 million in the city's fiscal 2022. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at the city's financial health. 

The city of Joplin's fiscal year closed out with the largest amount of sales tax collected ever. Across the city's six sales taxes more than $54.1 million was raised. 

We'll have more about this story in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about: 

  • A proposed study of the city's homelessness. 
  • Carthage's annual Christmas party for kids. 
  • Two new Joplin bars that deal with different decades. 

We hope you have a relaxing weekend. 

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.