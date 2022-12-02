Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at the city's financial health.
The city of Joplin's fiscal year closed out with the largest amount of sales tax collected ever. Across the city's six sales taxes more than $54.1 million was raised.
We'll have more about this story in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- A proposed study of the city's homelessness.
- Carthage's annual Christmas party for kids.
- Two new Joplin bars that deal with different decades.
We hope you have a relaxing weekend.
