Pump troubles at a lift station in southern Joplin are in enough need of attention to warrant moving up planned upgrades of the city's wastewater system.
The Joplin City Council on Tuesday approved an engineering contract with Allgeier, Martin and Associates to develop a plan for installing new pumps and associated upgrades at the Tin Cup lift station. The contract, worth $265,000, was approved with a 9-0 vote.
The repair is needed because two of three 40-horsepower pumps and one of two 100-horsepower pumps have been damaged and are not working properly, said Daniel Johnson, interim director of public works. The lift station serves a large number of industries and restaurants, as well as Joplin's two largest hospitals, and is critical to keep running at peak efficiency.
"This is probably the largest lift station in Southwest Missouri," Johnson said. "With some pumps being down, we are concerned about a large rain event."
The city plans to upgrade the 40-horsepower pumps up to 50-horsepower pumps and has already ordered them, Johnson said. But using them requires improving power lines, controls and other components.
Currently built to handle 7.5 million gallons of sewage a day, the city has been planning an increase of that capacity to 15 million gallons a day through replacing all the pumps and adding two more, according to city records.
In other business, the council also approved a contract to investigate options for offering more broadband internet, including possible fiber service.
The contract with Alvarez and Marshal Infrastructure and Capital Projects LLC was also approved on a 9-0 vote. It is worth $797,618 — $448,000 of which will come from a Community Development Block Grant for disaster recovery.
Troy Bolander, director of planning, development and neighborhood services, said that Joplin is not a big enough city to attract providers to establish networks and not small enough to qualify for grants that more rural areas can pursue.
According to a 2020 study regarding the need for broadband access, a large percentage of about 800 individuals and businesses in Joplin, Carl Junction and Webb City reported difficulties working and doing business online because of a need for either access or higher speed broadband access.
The study concluded that the COVID-19 pandemic showed that not all Joplin residents can work from home or receive health care via the internet. Changes in the workforce, education, business/industry, transportation health care and other sectors that rely on the exchange of data and information must be connected to reliable higher speed services to compete.
Alvarez and Marshal will work to identify and design connectivity options as well as identify funding options for broadband service providers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.