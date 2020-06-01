Joplin will go to the next step in the city's COVID-19 recovery plan today after it was approved by the City Council with an amendment Monday night to lift a restriction on outdoor sports.
The council voted Monday night to go to the second step of the plan but to lift a restriction that limits sports teams to coming to Joplin for tournaments to within a 50-mile radius. That allows youth tournaments to continue and opens them to teams from any distance from Joplin.
During a discussion on the point, Councilman Phil Stinnett said he was hearing that teams were coming "from Timbuktu" to play in tournaments being staged on fields in cities around Joplin.
A local baseball tournament organizer, Mike Greninger, said a tournament last week brought in a team from Stillwater, Oklahoma, that stayed in a Joplin hotel and played in Webb City and Miami, but the team could not play in Joplin because of the 50-mile restriction in step one of the recovery plan.
"We have a significant number of teams playing in fields in area towns," Greninger said.
He said tournaments are being held and observing health and sanitation rules such as social distancing and limited physical contact. He said the city's health director is concerned about tracking down those exposed if a player has COVID-19, but he said he could help with that tracking "because we know where the teams are and where they played," and the tournament organizers have contact information for the teams.
Joplin stood to lose some large tournaments that are repeat customers if the distance restriction hadn't been removed.
"We can work with everything else, but we need to get that distance changed," Greninger said.
His request to remove the distance limit was echoed by Craig Hull, director of the Joplin Sports Authority.
The city's health director, Dan Pekarek, told the council that, aside from the baseball question, the biggest change in moving to the second step in the plan will be going from 25% to 50% capacity for personal services such as salons and gyms, churches and theaters.
However, businesses would stay at 25% for another two weeks because of restrictions in the state recovery plan.
Restrictions on the number of people sitting together in churches, restaurants and bars increases from six to 10.
Fitness gyms can allow classes as long as participants can do social distancing. Locker rooms at those places could open as well as swimming pools.
Workers in restaurants must wear masks when within 6 feet of customers. Buffets can open, but they are required to have an attendant to sanitize and see that customers are social distancing. Workers in movie theaters also must wear masks when they are within 6 feet of customers. Arcades can now open. While council members made some comments about people questioning why there must be any restrictions, Pekarek said, "All of this is trying to prevent a large spike going into the fall. It has occurred in other areas, so each of these stages were intended to be a measured opening to see if you are going to have a larger outbreak" for medical providers and health officials to handle.
Pekarek has said from the beginning that hospitals and health providers, including local health departments, could be overwhelmed if there was a large outbreak.
Mayor Gary Shaw said that despite differences in opinion on reopening or wearing masks, "We set a plan in place. We have gone through the first 30 days that gave us the opportunity to have both of our major health facilities to get in a position that, if we had a spike, they could handle it. And now they can. And for us to get in position to have more testing and now we do."
Councilman Taylor Brown said he has told people who said the city's precautions are not necessary because case numbers are low that the numbers may be the result of the precautions the city has enacted.
Shaw said that moving to the next step still calls for using social distancing, sanitizing and the precautions that have been taught.
