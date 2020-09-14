Today in the newsroom was spent in preparation for a city council meeting tonight.
The Joplin City Council in a special meeting will consider whether to accept an agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Program for rebuilding the main runway at Joplin Regional Airport. The city will also hear a presentation about salaries for city employees, where a recommended 9% increase across the board has been recommended.
The meeting is going on right now. We'll have the results of it later tonight and in tomorrow's edition of the Globe. You'll also read reports about:
- An update of COVID-19 numbers across the city, which includes how active cases continue to climb.
- An update about charges being filed against three in connection to a shooting in Seneca where bullets struck a police officer's car.
- A diaper distribution event that went so well that organizers are planning another one.
We made it through Monday, folks. Enjoy the rest of your evening.
