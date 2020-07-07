The Joplin City Council will hold a special meeting today to revisit a requirement that people wear face masks in public to try to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in council chambers on the fifth floor of City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
The council agreed on Monday night to discuss passage of a revised ordinance.
Ryan Talken, assistant director of the Joplin Health Department, said at Monday night's council meeting that "While the numbers may be reducing across the region, the same can’t be said for Joplin itself. We’re continuing to add more cases a day than we are currently releasing."
Last month, the council rejected a mandatory mask ordinance by a vote of 5-4. Mayor Ryan Stanley said last week that a mask requirement would likely be discussed again in view of climbing case numbers.
The agenda for today's meeting posts a limit on the number of people allowed inside the council chambers at 43 in order to comply with social distancing.
The meeting can be viewed on KGCS-TV which airs on Channel 21 and on area cable services. It also will be shown online at http://www.joplinmo.org/182/Video-Multimedia.
