An employment agreement to hire a new Joplin city clerk is ready for formal City Council action at its Monday meeting.
Mayor Ryan Stanley said that council offered the job to Holly Nagy, who is city secretary for Hutto, Texas. Though the job titles are not the same, the Texas position entails similar responsibilities and duties as that of the Joplin city clerk position, the mayor said.
The council voted at a closed meeting Nov. 17 to offer the job to Nagy, according to a notice of the vote posted at City Hall.
Terms of the position are an annual salary of $68,000 with a $2,000 increase when Nagy completes her bachelor's degree, a retirement contribution of $100 per month and an annual stipend of $624 for a cell phone. The usual employee benefits of city workers are included such as the availability of insurance coverage, vacation and sick time.
With council approval, the proposed contract would go into effect Monday, Dec. 27, the day Nagy is to start the job.
Nagy could not be reached Friday by telephone for comment on the new job. The mayor said Nagy has ties to Missouri and wants to move back to the state.
The current city clerk, Barbara Gollhofer, submitted her notice of retirement to the council in September. She agreed to stay in the job until a successor could be hired. The council, through City Manager Nick Edwards, launched a search using a recruiter.
The council identified five candidates for virtual interviews before deciding to offer the job to Nagy.
Gollhofer was named city clerk in January 2018 after serving as assistant clerk for 10 years.
