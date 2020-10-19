A proposal to lease and manage Joplin's baseball field, including Joe Becker Stadium, failed as an emergency item during Monday's meeting of the Joplin City Council. The proposal's failure as an emergency item means that it will return as a regular item during a future council meeting.
The lease, proposed by Parkwood Tournament Co., earned a vote of 5-4, with council members Chuck Copple, Christina Williams, Diane Reid Adams and Anthony Monteleone voting against it. Because emergency ordinances require a supermajority of the council, the vote failed.
That means those who voted against the measure, and those who spoke against the proposal, get what they wanted: Time to talk it out.
The lease is similar to past agreements the city has had with two different professional baseball groups, both of which failed. Parkwood, comprised of principals Mike Greninger, Bobby Landis and Don Patty, proposed to schedule and collect fees for the use of the stadium as well as well as Wendell Redden Stadium, Gabby Street Field and Bassman Softball Complex.
But the speed of which the proposal surfaced shook some council members and members of the Joplin Sports Authority, which also books baseball tournaments for city fields. Members of the authority asked for the council to table the motion in order to allow their own board to digest the proposal.
The contract requires Parkwood to cooperate in providing dates for current users such as the Joplin Sports Authority and Outlaw baseball as well as staging the company's own events. The city would be paid $55,000, split into monthly payments of $6,111.11, from February through October with use extending from February to November.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
