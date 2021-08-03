Today is Election Day in a number of municipalities here, which means the newsroom will be hard at work tonight to bring you those results once they're available.
Among the issues we're watching, Joplin's sales tax proposal for park and stormwater projects tops the list. Jasper County voters are also considering a 911 tax, and there are a number of smaller communities with their own items on the ballot.
Stay tuned to joplinglobe.com and to Wednesday's print edition for more.
We'll also bring you:
- An update on vaccine requirements for employees of Tyson Foods, including those who work at Tyson plants in Southwest Missouri.
- A story about how schools in Pittsburg are planning to start the year.
- Details about a vaccine clinic planned in Joplin later this week.
Have a nice evening.
