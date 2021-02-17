Snow clearing

A city truck is filled with a salt and sand mixture at the Joplin Public Works Department on Wednesday. 

 Globe | Roger Nomer

Today in the Globe newsroom we continued dealing with winter weather.

Joplin crews worked 12-hour shifts Wednesday to clear up four inches of snow that accumulated overnight Tuesday. The new snow stuck to roadways, causing slick driving surfaces that led to slide-offs and accidents. While temperatures remained well below freezing, they did reach double digits.

We'll have more about this story, including the promise of a good melt, in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have repors about:

  • COVID-19 numbers in Joplin and the city council discussiong lifting more restrictions related to prevention strategies.
  • Local reaction to the death of conservative broadcaster Rush Limbaugh.
  • A plumber's advice on keeping water pipes in our homes from freezing.

We're looking forward to warmer weather. Have a relaxing evening.

