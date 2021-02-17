Today in the Globe newsroom we continued dealing with winter weather.
Joplin crews worked 12-hour shifts Wednesday to clear up four inches of snow that accumulated overnight Tuesday. The new snow stuck to roadways, causing slick driving surfaces that led to slide-offs and accidents. While temperatures remained well below freezing, they did reach double digits.
We'll have more about this story, including the promise of a good melt, in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have repors about:
- COVID-19 numbers in Joplin and the city council discussiong lifting more restrictions related to prevention strategies.
- Local reaction to the death of conservative broadcaster Rush Limbaugh.
- A plumber's advice on keeping water pipes in our homes from freezing.
We're looking forward to warmer weather. Have a relaxing evening.
