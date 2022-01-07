Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at the viability of the city's trolley system.
Joplin city officials are proposing a contingency plan to scale back public transportation services if there are not enough drivers to keep routes running.
We'll have more about this story in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- The spread of chronic wasting disease in the deer population.
- Primary concerns about the condition of Memorial Hall for renovation work.
- Increased numbers of COVID cases across the state.
We hope you have a wonderful weekend.
