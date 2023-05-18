The city of Joplin has been recognized by the Government Finance Officers Association with its Certificate of Achievement in Excellence in Financial Reporting for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ending Oct. 31, 2021.
The city has received the certificate recognition for 32 consecutive years.
An annual audit report of the city of Joplin for the 2022 fiscal year was presented during a City Council meeting Monday. The audit, done by Hood & Associates CPAs, concluded that the city's financial statements were fairly presented.
Michael Keenan, senior manager of the auditing firm, said the findings meant that the city received a "clean" audit report and that no significant issues were found.
In addition to affirming the city's financial statements, the auditors reported no problems were found with internal controls that could interfere with detection of errors or misstatements of the city's finances. There also were no issues found in compliance with finance laws and regulations.
A video about the award was played at the meeting. In it, the executive director of the Government Finance Officers Association, Chris Morrill, congratulated the city and said, "Receiving this award demonstrates your finance team's commitment to preparing an annual report that is readable, organized and transparent."
The city is required to obtain an annual financial audit that examines financial records, accounts, business transactions, accounting practices, and internal controls to ensure compliance with financial standards and regulations. The purpose of an audit is to provide an assurance that the city’s financial records are accurate.
Keenan said the firm's auditing team appreciates the work of the city's finance team, which is made up of City Manager Nick Edwards, Finance Director Leslie Haase and Assistant Finance Director A.J. Whistler, as well as the finance office staff and other city staff.
