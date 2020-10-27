Tonight is the third and final public meeting in a series to discuss the future of Joplin's Memorial Hall.
Architects and city officials will give details about potential ideas for uses for the old building, which was constructed in 1925 as a veterans memorial. Globe reporter Debby Woodin also will be there to bring you the latest information on this project. Look for her report at joplinglobe.com and in Wednesday's print edition.
We're also:
- Covering tonight's meeting of the Joplin Board of Education. Among the agenda items is an update on the new elementary school that will be built on Dover Hill.
- Putting the finishing touches on Wednesday's food page, which will bring you columnist Amanda Stone as she continues her 50-state gastronomical tour (this time, covering Oregon).
- Working on a story about absentee and mail-in voting rates in Jasper and Newton counties, with just a week to go before the presidential election.
Stay safe and warm on this cold, rainy day.
