A sinkhole discovered at the north end of Landreth Park identified as a mining prospect hole has been filled by a crew from the city of Joplin.
Lynden Lawson, assistant director of public works operations, said the city was notified Thursday that a hole had opened that appeared to be about 8 feet in diameter.
A crew fenced off the hole until the city could determine its dimensions. The hole later was found to be about 15 feet wide and 20 feet deep.
Lawson said it was a mining prospect hole. "We find them every once in a while," he said.
This one is located near where the first mining strike occurred in 1871 by Elliott Raines Moffett and John B. Sergeant that led to the rich growth of a regional lead and zinc mining industry. A historic marker is placed at the park to commemorate that first strike.
The newly discovered hole has been filled with concrete slabs and clay, according to Lawson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.