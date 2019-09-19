Efforts to promote a city sales tax proposal that will be on the Nov. 5 ballot in Joplin were kicked off Thursday.
Brandon Davis, a certified public accountant who is serving on a city-appointed residents' task force for the proposal, talked to members of the Noon Rotary Club.
The proposal would impose a half-cent sales tax devoted to the Joplin Police and Firemen's Pension Fund. The fund currently has only enough money to pay out about 64 percent of the benefits it will owe over time to the city's public safety workers. The tax would be collected for 12 years or until the pension reaches a funded level of 120 percent.
The pension fund is consuming city revenue in an ever-increasing amount, and the funded level of the plan is making little headway. Next year, the city will pay about $3 million into the fund and that contribution will increase as the amount of benefits to be paid out rises. The employees also contribute to the fund.
Pension funds at one time were widely used to provide retirement benefits, but their popularity subsided a few decades ago.
"They become unpopular because they were so hard to keep funded," Davis said. The city faces steep costs to provide for the fund if a dedicated revenue source is not put in place, he said.
He said the fund took a hit in investments during the 2008 recession and has not fully recovered. Investments in public pensions cannot be made in the same way as in individual plans to create growth, Davis told the Rotarians.
The sales tax would cover the $72 million needed to fully fund the pension fund, which the city must provide under state law, and to pay the costs of moving newer employees to a state retirement plan that is more stable and would cost the city less.
Many cities face the same challenges with their pension funds, including nearby Springfield, where voters have approved similar taxes to secure the pension funds of their police and fire departments.
Police Chief Matt Stewart told the Rotary group that the ability to provide retirement through the state plan would make it easier to attract and retain new employees. He said many public safety departments in surrounding areas are already in state plans and could not easily change to the existing Joplin pension fund to come to work here without risking their current benefits.
"Retention is even more important because it matters in an emergency," fire Chief Jim Furgerson said. "Experience is key to anybody in an emergency situation.
Rotarian Wally Bloss asked if the city considered other funding methods such as a property tax rather than increasing sales tax.
Furgerson said a city work group that looked at options considered that, but "there are a lot of elderly people here on a fixed income, and we did not want to burden them" with an increase in property tax.
Another Rotary member asked what would happen if the tax is not approved.
Davis said the pension fund currently is a burden on the city's general fund. "They have to keep it funded, and they will do that at the cost of other things," he said.
Members of the Southwest Missouri Lodge No. 27 of the Fraternal Order of Police and the Joplin Association of Fire Fighters No. 59 conducted a "Vote Yes" campaign on Thursday night at the downtown Third Thursday event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.