That's where City Manager Nick Edwards expects to go if the Joplin City Council gives final approval next month to a $1.1 million plan to increase pay across the board for city workers.
The council agreed to advance the proposal after hearing the results Monday night of a pay study commissioned from Segal Consulting that found that 41 of 43 city positions were underpaid compared with other regional cities. Budget talks are scheduled starting Tuesday for fine-tuning the proposed fiscal 2021 budget so it can be presented for final action, with the wage hikes, in October.
The end goal of bringing up wages is to hire and retain qualified workers in order to improve city services to residents such as spurring repairs in blighted neighborhoods, fixing rough streets and kicking up park amenities a notch. Those are needs the city manager feels will have to be met to pursue a higher level of economic development that he said it will take to beef up the city's tax base to fund improvements and keep wages on the rise.
"I feel like should this 9% be finally approved, we are right back in 2018 conversations except with better wages. I feel like we're right back there," to identify resources and establish fair pay scales, the city manager said.
What happened in 2018?
That's when city officials, representatives of employee groups, and a consultant formed a work group that conducted discussions on how to raise pay scales to keep key workers or attract workers such as police and firefighters, engineers, equipment operators, commercial drivers and others.
What resulted was Proposition B, a half-cent sales tax that voters approved to fully fund the underfunded Police and Firefighters Pension Fund. That was taking $2 million to $3 million a year from the city's general fund, which pays the city's personnel costs.
After getting the council nod to proceed with the raises to final approval, Edwards met with groups of city employees to tell them about the results of the study and the plan moving forward.
"I got a lot of feedback from employees," Edwards said. "I got two resounding comments or thoughts."
One was that some employees thought wages were better than the study indicated or that the percentage of increase needed would be different.
"The other resounding comment was, 'OK, but what are you going to do next?'" Employees wanted to know what the city was going to do for their pay levels next year.
"I would like, if resources are available, to fund a step progression and another plan adjustment," he said. "I want to get in that habit of funding those changes."
Members of the police union, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 27 of Southwest Missouri, did not want to talk yet about the wage proposal.
"Since the budget has not been finalized, we are not making any comments about the raise," lodge President Shelby Howard said in an email.
Members of the firefighter union, the Joplin Professional Firefighters IAFF Local No. 59, responded to a request for comment by sending out a letter addressed to the community.
"The study revealed that fire department salaries are 14%-21% under paid when compared to similar fire departments," they said in the letter signed by local President Jeremie Humphreys. "We are grateful to be moving in the right direction in terms of improved compensation."
They pledged to continue to cooperate with city officials going forward.
Study results
While Joplin is the local leader in pay for most jobs compared with the smaller nearby governments that include Carl Junction, Carthage, Neosho, Webb City, Neosho, Jasper County, and Pittsburg, Kansas, nearly all city jobs studied fell below the regional market surveyed for the study.
The regional market included Branson, Jefferson City, Liberty, Springfield, St. Joseph, as well as Bentonville and Fort Smith, Arkansas.
There were 43 job titles surveyed in both the local and regional polls including jobs in accounting, animal control, senior clerks, park workers, equipment operator, wastewater plant operator, public safety dispatchers and senior clerks. Public safety jobs compared included firefighter/EMT, battalion chief, captain and chief, police officer, sergeant, captain and chief.
While Joplin is the highest-paid among local communities, the pay lag was pronounced in the regional group, said consultant Sheila Maerz of Segal Consulting, which conducted the study.
Pay rates in 41 of the 43 jobs were below the regional market, 83% to 84% of the average, according to the study.
Minimum ranges of the city's pay plan were found to be an average 80% of the minimum at Bentonville, 87% at Branson, 80% at St. Joseph and Jefferson City, for example. Maximum pay levels ranked similarly to the lower levels.
For Joplin's pay levels to be in competitive ranges, they would need to be at 95% to 105% of the regional market average, the consultant said. In the local market, five of the job titles paid less than surrounding cities.
When the local and regional numbers were merged to form an overall market comparison, Joplin's pay was at the 92% and 93% level of all other cities surveyed.
Pay history
City effort is being made to improve wages to improve recruitment and retention of workers, a need previously discussed for police and firefighters.
Joplin, over the years, tried and abandoned a number of pay plans because the city lacked funding availability. The city has not conducted a market comparison on a regular basis, something the Segal consultant recommended, and the city manager said he intends to pursue.
In the past five years alone, before Proposition B was proposed last year to provide revenue for public safety pension needs, the city was unable to provide pay increases two years, in 2015 and 2016.
In 2017, a former city manager was forced to make job cuts in order to provide a raise to other workers. The council then approved 3% across-the-board raises on the anniversary dates of employees, which meant those whose anniversaries were late in the year went nearly three years without a bump.
At the time, firefighters and police had tried to engage in union talks for wage concessions and were asking the city to institute a new pay plan because no plan had been followed in preceding years. A modified "pay for performance" plan had been discontinued several years earlier as unaffordable.
When the city did not respond to holding union talks, members of the Southwest Missouri Fraternal Order of Police Regional Lodge No. 27 sent the city a letter saying that regular step raises had not been given in the years before the short-lived modified pay-for-performance plan was implemented and failed.
Because of that, a pay disparity had been created that the union said in the letter "has caused newer employees to fall in very close range to employees who have dedicated several years to the citizens and visitors of the city," known as salary compression. "It has also caused the city to fall out of touch with regional and national pay ranges."
In 2018, city officials reinstituted a merit step plan and placed workers into those steps based on longevity. There was a 2% across-the-board pay hike given along with placement on the steps, which resulted in additional average raises of 3.4%.
Because of continued concerns raised by police officers and firefighters, who filled the council chambers on numerous occasions to keep attention drawn to the pay and retention issue, they were given raises averaging 3% in 2019 plus merit bumps of 2 to 2.5% on their anniversary dates in 2019 and 2020.
Market pressures
In addition to regular pay increases given in other cities, Maerz said that job markets in both Missouri and Arkansas are under pressure by voter-mandated increases in minimum wage. In Missouri, that rate goes up 85 cents an hour every year. It has pushed minimum wage up 20% since 2018, Maerz said.
This year it is $9.45, and it is scheduled to hit $12 in 2023, which will be a 53% increase in six years.
"It is a real game-changer, particularly for public sector, who have limited budgets, limited resources, but the compression that is taking place in the market because of minimum wage changes is going to impact you, has impacted your market competitiveness and it will continue," Maerz told the City Council last Monday.
Even though the city may not have many jobs that pay minimum wage, "it all pushes" the market up, Maerz said. "You've got to continue to push up just to recruit and maintain."
Economist David Mitchell of Missouri State University in Springfield said that compression happens as workers rack up years of experience and employers let pay scales lag. When that happens, wage differences narrow between newer employees and those with longevity, more education or experience, or responsibility.
When raises lag and do not keep pace with inflation and experience, incomes fall behind the market.
"And that's where it can get frustrating because, if you're in city government, people just leave," Mitchell said. "Then if you have to hire someone else, you have salary compression. That leads to a lot of problems with morale."
There also is wage inequality.
Mitchell said he did a pay study two years ago regarding wages for Springfield firefighters and found that new hires were being paid 20 cents less than workers at a particular fast-food restaurant. That doesn't bring in recruits when they have to do risky work for less money than a nonhazardous job, Mitchell said.
Because he is not familiar with Joplin's pay scales, Mitchell said he could not assess what pay scales should be but, without regular increases, "wages do not keep up with inflation. It sounds like a lot to have a 9% raise, but if you are simply trying to catch up, it would take something like that," Mitchell said.
For the future
Edwards said the next step will be for the City Council to develop a pay policy that the city manager will use to develop pay raises.
"A policy will help us into the future. It's a nuance discussion," Edwards said.
"Moving forward beyond Nov. 1 (when the new budget year starts), we will have a discussion with council to determine how and where and to what level employees will be compensated," the city manager said. "Generally the pay philosophy can take whatever size, shape and tone the mayor and council feels appropriate," forming the framework but leaving it to the city manager to determine what resources can be used for pay and how much the city can afford to give to workers.
"I would like to know whether they want to pay for some pay for performance," features in the policy. "I want a good measuring stick to decide what investments I need to make on an annual basis. I think it needs to be sustainable. I want the council to have a pay philosophy that's grounded in reality," Edwards said.
What resources will there have to be to afford payrolls of the future?
"We're going to have to grow," Edwards said. "We are going to have to attract new investment. We are going to have to count on improved economic conditions. I've got a lot of issues to tackle," to get the city to that next step.
To expand the tax base, the city will need a population increase to push up retail sales as well as better paying jobs across the community.
"All facets of the local economy need to thrive," the manager said, something he said earlier had not happened in Joplin's economy compared with a more robust national economy over the past decade.
