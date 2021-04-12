A slate of tax questions that could go to voters in upcoming months will be considered by the Joplin City Council as city officials ask the panel to nail down revenue sources to fund community projects.
City Manager Nick Edwards outlined a timetable of meetings and decision dates next month to round off Monday night discussions of revised action plans on council goals.
Edwards said Joplin’s Parks and Stormwater Sales Tax Renewal Committee, a group of residents appointed by the council, has been briefed on potential projects that could be done if voters agree later this year to renew the existing quarter-cent parks and stormwater sales tax.
That group will next decide how to divvy up the sales tax revenue between park projects and those involving stormwater control before delivering the group’s final recommendations in May.
A council-appointed finance committee has been meeting to review the financial estimations made by the consultants who formulated a proposed renovation plan for Memorial Hall as well as a new operating plan for the building if it were remodeled.
Edwards said the council will hear the finance committee’s report May 10.
On May 11, there will be a joint meeting of officials from Missouri Southern State University, the Joplin School District, the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce and the council to talk about Project Launchpad. Launchpad entails the renovation of the former public library building in the 300 block of Main Street to provide opportunities in the business and technology sectors for students and entrepreneurs.
City administrative plans call for the $10 million Launchpad project and the $25 million Memorial Hall proposal to be funded with general obligation bonds that the city would issue if voters agree to enact an increased property tax.
A third attempt by the city to pass a use tax collected on internet purchases is the proposed funding source for the city’s action plan that was discussed Monday night. Those plans are intended to help renovate housing and neighborhoods, establish updated appearance requirements for commercial buildings, strengthen building codes and property standards, and other purposes.
At its May 17 meeting, the council will be asked to consider ordinances and election dates on all three of those tax questions, Edwards said. The council is to receive copies of the proposed ballot language on the questions to consider before the panel is asked to vote on an election call for the measures.
Mayor Ryan Stanley said that “with the use tax ballot and the fact that we’re looking to these six different goals addressed through many different action plans, staff, the mayor and the mayor pro tem would like to think through logical stakeholders in each one of these goals regarding people that would be good champions for the different aspects of it.”
Stanley said that he, Keenan Cortez and city administrators want to come back to the council with a list of those who could “assist us with that championing.” Those city officials “will bring back a list of partners who will assist us with that,” he said of the appointments.
The city manager also gave the floor to Clifford Wert, president and chief financial officer of Connect2Culture, who asked the council to include in its strategic plan establishing a museum and cultural district that would take in the Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex now under construction next to Memorial Hall.
He said that if at least five property owners voluntarily agreed to add a $1 fee to tickets sold at cultural events, the district could be formed and could help generate funding for arts organizations.
Council member Phil Stinnett asked why the city was being asked to fund $50,000 to start the district. The city manager said that would pay the legal expense to form the district and its board, and he “thought that would be the city’s contribution” to the arts district.
The city gave the Memorial Hall parking lot as the site for the Cornell Complex and also funded construction of a parking lot for the state’s Career Center across the street in a property swap for a section of the parking lot that went to the arts complex.
The council also heard a presentation from Edwards and the assistant city manager, Dan Pekarek, on revisions in some of the action items for the council goals regarding incentives for home building and purchasing to replace vacant and deteriorating houses. Several initiatives are proposed to update and replenish aging housing stock.
There was no discussion of homelessness initiatives as the city manager had said there would be last week.
