Joplin residents are encouraged in a proclamation issued by Mayor Doug Lawson to send contributions to organizations that are providing relief to hurricane-stricken residents of Fort Myers, Florida.
The mayor read a proclamation this week that is being sent to the Florida city hardest hit with losses from Hurricane Ian. The proclamation says Joplin residents, who understand the toll of loss as a result of the 2011 tornado, extend condolences and best wishes for residents of the western Florida coast. Lawson said it will be sent to the mayor of Fort Myers.
Charitable organizations aiding storm-stricken residents include Samaritan's Purse, the Red Cross and www.FloridaDisasterFund.org, a fund overseen by the state's first lady, Casey DeSantis.
