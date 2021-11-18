Joplin's pandemic Response and Recovery Plan has been closed.
The City Council voted Monday night to exit the plan that was enacted last year to address the COVID-19 outbreak.
All of the restrictions in the plan had been discontinued in May although city health officials continue to monitor case numbers, hospitalizations and vaccinations. Case numbers, deaths and hospitalizations will continue to be posted on a dashboard available on the city's website at www.joplinmo.org/coronavirus.
After the restrictions were ended, the final guidance in the plan involved the city restocking any supplies needed and preparing for any subsequent pandemic.
"Case numbers are maintaining flat. They go up, they go down, but the trend line is flat," the city's health director, Ryan Talken, said at the council meeting. There were 60 active cases Monday compared with 46 two weeks earlier.
He said Joplin is averaging about eight new cases a day. Last year, the peak of cases per day was 48, and this year, at the height of the delta variant surge during the summer, the high was 37 new cases a day at the end of July, Talken said.
There were 26 patients in Joplin hospitals being treated for COVID-19 as of Wednesday with five of those being Joplin residents, according to the dashboard. Hospitalizations are steady, Talken said. They peaked Nov. 18, 2020, with 107 admits and the last peak during the delta surge was 105.
"Hospitals report that 82% of their admits are unvaccinated, and all of those in critical care are unvaccinated," Talken said.
City Manager Nick Edwards asked the council to end the response plan.
"We envisioned that the plan would end once there was a development of a vaccine and when cases remained level," he said. City officials will continue to watch case numbers, and council members could revisit any measure they feel is appropriate in the future, he said. He also reported that city department heads felt the city is prepared if there is another outbreak of some kind.
Council member Anthony Monteleone made a motion to exit the plan, and council member Diane Reid Adams seconded the motion. It was approved.
Information about the Joplin Health Department's vaccination clinics or COVID-19 testing can be found at www.joplinmo.org/coronavirus or by calling the department at 417-623-6122. The department is offering $50 gift cards for people who take the vaccine.
People are encouraged, even after vaccination, to continue taking precautions, which include social distancing and wearing a face mask in public. People who are having symptoms of the virus should stay at home away from others and speak to their health care provider.
