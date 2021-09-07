The city of Joplin has hired Michelle Ducre to be its human resources director.
Ducre has been serving as human resources director for the city of Pittsburg, Kansas. Her career has included 20 years working in human resources and community service in the private and public sectors.
She previously served as major gifts officer for Missouri Southern State University and was regional development director for Community Foundation of the Ozarks. Before that, she was executive director of the Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri.
Ducre holds a master's degree in human resource development from Pittsburg State University and a bachelor's degree in general studies from Louisiana State University.
She begins the Joplin job on Oct. 4. Her salary is $100,566.
