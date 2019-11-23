An evening of festivities to welcome the spirit of the holidays is planned on Monday in downtown Joplin.
The celebration will be from 5 to 8:30 p.m. in Spiva Park, Fourth and Main streets, and is hosted by the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau, Joplin Parks and Recreation, and the Downtown Joplin Alliance.
City staff will provide craft projects for children alongside holiday music, cookies and cocoa while waiting for Santa’s arrival at 5:30 p.m. The Spiva Park tree lighting is set for 6 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., a classic holiday movie will be screened outdoors near City Hall, where Joplin CVB will provide hot cocoa and cookies.
Throughout the night, area residents are invited to judge the downtown window decorating contest. Downtown businesses are vying for the Most Humorous, Most Festive and Most Lights awards.
Voting ballots are available at Spiva Park and can be dropped off in the lobby of City Hall. Completed ballots will also serve as a "passport" that can be stamped by participating merchants and restaurants throughout the evening.
Returned ballots will be entered into a prize drawing from the Downtown Joplin Alliance. Online ballots are also available and can be found on the Downtown Joplin Alliance Facebook page. Trophies will be awarded to winners at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at City Hall.
Liberty Utilities-Empire District also is set to kick off its Christmas Elves program, in which Liberty employees and customers purchase gifts for elderly residents.
Liberty will work with local nonprofits to identify area residents for the program and help distribute gifts. Nearly 200 elderly residents will rely on the program this year.
To become a Christmas Elf, visit the Liberty office, 602 S. Joplin Ave. in Joplin, beginning Monday. Select the name and wish list of an individual, fill all or part of the list and return the wrapped gifts to the Joplin office by Wednesday, Dec. 11. The gifts will be delivered before Christmas.
Monetary donations to the program can be mailed to ATTN: Christmas Elf, P.O. Box 127, Joplin, MO 64802.
