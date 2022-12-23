Three collection sites will be available in Joplin starting Monday to discard natural Christmas trees.
Trees, stripped of decorations, can be placed by "Christmas Tree Drop-Off" signs located at:
• Humphrey Park on Utica Street in the Royal Heights area.
• McIndoe Park at Glendale Road and Jackson Avenue in the southwest corner of the parking lot.
• Public Works Center at 1301 W. Second St.
Residents may pick up discarded trees at those locations to use for fish habitats. City staff will take the remaining trees to the city’s processing site to be chipped.
Many other types of holiday items can be taken to the Joplin Recycling Center, including gift wrap, paper boxes, bottles, cans, greeting cards and cooking oil.
The center is located at 1310 W. "A" St. It is open noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The Recycling Center will be closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
If your community does not offer a tree-recycling program, there are several creative ways to make further use of your tree, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation:
• You can place the tree in the backyard to offer cover for wildlife, or under bird feeders to provide nesting locations in the branches.
• Your tree can be shredded or chipped for mulch.
• You can sink your tree in a pond to enhance fish habitat. According to John Schulte, MDC fisheries management biologist, the trees provide woody cover that makes excellent habitat for invertebrates. These are an ideal food source for smaller fish, in turn bringing in bigger fish and creating a situation that gives a boost to the lake’s entire food chain, he said.
MDC officials will collect natural Christmas trees and recycle them for fish and wildlife habitat projects through Jan. 31 in Nevada. Trees can be dropped off at a designated site at the Walmart store parking lot, 2250 E. Lincoln Ave., on the city’s east side near the 3M plant.
• If you used a live evergreen and your ground is still soft enough to spade up, add it to your home landscape for years of enjoyment and wildlife cover.
