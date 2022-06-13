Joplin's public buildings are open for people who need access to a cooling shelter during the day.
The public buildings available for cooling are:
• City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
• Joplin Health Department, 321 E. Fourth St.
• Dr. Donald Clark Public Safety Center, 303 E. Third St.
• Joplin Athletic Center, 3301 W. First St.
All are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory until 8 p.m. today, saying the heat index value will reach triple digits. The high temperature is expected to hit 97 degrees, which, when combined with humidity, is expected to put the index above 100.
