The city of Joplin will open its tree limb drop-off site this week for residents to bring any downed limbs and branches damaged from Sunday night's storm.
The site will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 1702 N. Schifferdecker Ave., which is approximately six-tenths of a mile north of Belle Center Road.
The site also will open later this month for its regular season. It will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the third Saturday and the Friday preceding it. The program continues monthly through October.
The free service is for Joplin residents only. Professional contractors will not be allowed to dump.
