Due to recent storms and high winds, the city of Joplin will open its free tree limb drop-off site from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily through Friday.
The drop-off site is located at 1702 N. Schifferdecker Ave., about a half-mile north of Belle Center Road on the west side of Schifferdecker.
Residents also may bundle limbs and branches cut to 4-foot lengths and place them at the curb for pickup on their regularly scheduled trash service day.
