Those who need to reach city of Joplin employees or offices are asked to use email or direct phone lines because the city has been experiencing technical issues with its phone system.
The phone system did not work Wednesday. Some service has been restored, but today the city's automated answering system is not functioning, the city said in a statement.
The city's main phone line at 417-624-0820 is affected; 911 service for public safety emergencies is still working.
Those who dial the main number will not reach the automated answering system, which prevents callers from dialing extension numbers or leaving a voicemail message.
During this time, if people know the department or the staff member they are trying to reach, they can send an email. A list of email addresses is available at joplinmo.org/Directory.aspx.
Some departments can be reached directly. Those numbers are:
- Finance: 417-627-2955.
- Fire department: 417-623-0403 (non-emergency line).
- Health department: 417-623-6122.
- MAPS public transit: 417-626-8607.
- Municipal court: 417-627-2930.
- Parks & recreation: 417-625-4750.
- Police department: 417-623-3131 (non-emergency line).
- WIC program: 417-623-1928.
