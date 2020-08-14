The city of Joplin will hold a public meeting from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Ewert Pool to hear from residents about the future of the pool and surrounding park.
The meeting will be held in a come-and-go format. City officials will provide information about the pool and discuss ideas for other water features or recreational facilities there.
The meeting is part of a city study that's being conducted to review Ewert Pool, which first opened in 1925. It was one of five city pools in the 1940s and ’50s, and in 2003, it was renovated into Joplin's first aquatic center through the passage of the parks and stormwater quarter-cent sales tax, followed by aquatic centers at Cunningham and Schifferdecker parks. Today, Ewert Pool sees the fewest number of visitors during a normal season, the city said.
In conjunction with the meeting, city officials also are conducting a public survey, which can be completed online or at the meeting itself. Participants will respond to questions about Joplin pools, recreational preferences and possible park facilities, and they will be able to note their preferences about other options for the pool and the park.
For those who cannot attend the public meeting, the survey is available at http://survey.constantcontact.com/survey/a07eh82xjifkd4xksty/start. It will close on Aug. 27.
The city has hired Waters Edge Aquatic Design, of Lenexa, Kansas, as the consultant to complete the study. The company has been involved in several pool projects in the Midwest, including Joplin's Schifferdecker Aquatic Center in 2013.
Members of the Waters Edge team have reviewed Ewert Pool to complete their assessment and also will be involved in the public meeting.
Details: 417-625-4750.
