A glow-themed mother-son date night will be held later this month by the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department.
Tickets are now on sale for the event, which will be held two nights to accommodate the expected number interested. Those dates are Friday, Sept. 23, and Saturday, Sept. 24. Those who buy tickets must use them for the night they designate; they cannot be transferred to the other night of the event.
Friday's event will be from 6:30 to 9 p.m. and Saturday's is 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Joplin History and Mineral Museum in Schifferdecker Park.
The event will include dinner, dessert, dancing, a digital photo download, an egg toss game and prizes. The dance is targeted for children ages 3-12. Prizes and games are geared to that age range.
Although the event is traditionally for mothers and sons, another parent or adult chaperone may attend with a child or children.
Tickets are $40 per couple and $20 apiece if more than one son is to attend.
Registration is available online at www.joplinparks.org, at the parks and recreation office at 3301 W. First St., or by calling 417-625-4750.
