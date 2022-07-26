A public meeting to provide information and answer questions about Joplin's Proposition Public Safety ballot measure will be held Wednesday.
The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Silver Creek Community Center, 3106 Silver Creek Drive.
Joplin voters will decide Aug. 2 whether to approve the proposal to levy property and personal property taxes to pay for increased wages for police and firefighters and provide for hiring more public safety workers along with equipment for the departments.
If approved, the measure would assess taxes of $1 per $100 assessed value on real estate and personal property. That would cost the owner of a house valued at $150,000 about $285 plus $100 on personal property valued at $30,000, city officials have said.
That amount of tax is estimated to provide about $9 million. City Manager Nick Edwards said city estimates are that $8.5 million would be used to increase pay, hire and equip police and firefighters and support staff. Of that amount, $4.9 million would be used for the police department and $3.81 million for the fire department. Any leftover funds would be used to pay for equipment for the additional personnel.
Among those who will speak on the proposal or be available to answer questions at the Wednesday meeting will be police Chief Sloan Rowland and the fire department's Assistant Chief Andy Nimmo, plus some members of a citizens committee for the proposal.
City officials have said that the property tax provides a more sustainable source for revenue. Currently, residents pay about 17 cents in property tax per $100 assessed value that goes to the city and is committed to parks, the health department, recycling and solid waste services.
In addition to the public meeting, the city's website at www.JoplinMo.org/Elections provides information.
