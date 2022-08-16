The city of Joplin will give away free wood chips from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday near the city's tree limb drop-off site, 1702 N. Schifferdecker Ave., six-tenths of a mile north of Belle Center Road.
The free event is open to everyone regardless of residency. Wood chips are self-serve; residents are encouraged to bring buckets or shovels.
The wood chips are derived from many different trees mixed together during the grinding process from limbs that have been taken to the drop-off site for disposal.
Details: 417-624-0820, ext. 1501.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.