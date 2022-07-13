The city of Joplin will open its tree limb and brush drop-off site from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The drop-off site is located at 1702 N. Schifferdecker Ave., six-tenths of a mile north of Belle Center Road on the west side of Schifferdecker.
The service is free and for Joplin residents only, and it has no load limits. Leaves, grass clippings and trash will not be accepted. Commercial contractors will not be allowed to drop off tree limbs.
The city’s residential trash service through Republic Services also allows yard waste removal on customers' regular trash pickup day. Limbs must be cut to a maximum of 4 feet and bundled. Bundles must be no heavier than 50 pounds. The diameter of each tree limb must be no larger than 4 inches.
Details: 417-624-0820, ext. 1501 or 1564.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.