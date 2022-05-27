The Joplin Health Department is to start spraying on Friday mornings for mosquitoes.
There are two ways the department controls larvae, mosquitoes and other pests such as blackfly and fungus gnat.
One involves removing sources of standing water that provide habitat for mosquito larva.
Residents are encouraged to clean or drain vessels that hold standing water such as untreated swimming pools, clogged gutters, bird baths, accumulated trash and tires. The health department treats standing water in city rights-of-way.
Adult mosquitoes are targeted by the department's ultra-low volume fogging that is done in neighborhoods between 4 and 7:30 a.m. Fridays when weather conditions allow.
