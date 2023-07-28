A $400,000 federal grant obtained by the city of Joplin will be used put together a regional transit authority to operate a public transportation system that would replace the Sunshine Lamp trolley and MAPS bus service.
The grant was announced July 19 by the Federal Transit Administration, which is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Funding from it will be not be used to operate the current MAPS or trolley services or to fund operations of any future transit system, said Tony Robyn, assistant city manager. He said the federal award is intended to be used to cover the cost of planning for a new system that city officials believe is needed to provide wider service and be more sustainable.
“We knew it was not an operational grant, so it’s not funding the transit program. It’s for the reenvisioning of your transit program and to make sure you are being inclusive of all your citizenry and different stakeholder groups,” Robyn said.
The Sunshine Lamp Trolley system was suspended in November because the city did not have enough commercially licensed drivers to continue to staff the trolley buses. However, city officials plan to bring the service back and are making strides at putting a new team of drivers together.
There are no details on when the trolley service might reboot, but Robyn said that “the city manager and council’s efforts on improving pay has had an impact on hiring and closing the gap on open positions” for drivers.
“We’re not quite there, but we have people who are being trained,” Robyn said.
The city has five in training now but needs seven to nine to by fully staffed and cover for days off, vacations and other scheduling purposes.
MAPS is still providing rides by appointment.
“Given that we had idled our (trolley) program last fall, knowing that we needed to get to a better place with our transit program as a whole, we thought it was a great opportunity,” when grant applications were made available in January, he said.
“This one came at us pretty quickly, and we had to choose whether it was a good fit or not and we said absolutely. It was part of a monthly review of grants that we go through and opportunities that come at us in the midst of all these other grants that we’re working on, so we shifted and pivoted to get an application ready.”
The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act program.
“For us it’s a reenvisioning opportunity. We know our ridership very well. We know the various groups that rely on the transit program. We know they are regional. It’s not just Joplin. They use it for a wide variety of purposes from work to medical doctor appointment needs, to the grocery store, employment, etc. We have a good snapshot of what our program is and what its strengths and weaknesses are, and we need to reenvision it as a more regional approach that brings other partners, stakeholders and communities to the table to be part of that process and part of the solution of sustainability so it’s not all carried by the city of Joplin,” Robyn said.
“This gives us a chance to step back and look at it,” he added.
Currently, federal funding and the city of Joplin largely pay for MAPS and the stalled trolley service and the city manages the program, although MAPS provides service to Joplin, Carterville, Duenweg, Oronogo and Webb City. It is available to disabled residents.
“Right now, it’s governed by the city of Joplin and council, but this puts (it) into more of a true transit authority picture. We are going to talk to our legislators at the state level to see if we can get some guidance on how to put a transit authority together,” like those in other Missouri communities.
“This would put us in a regional stakeholder group that helps guide the growth and development of that program,” Robyn said. MAPS has been operated by Joplin since 1997. The growing number of riders for MAPS led to the creation of the trolley fixed route system in 2007.
But as driver availability for the trolley dwindled, the city was forced to reduce hours of service despite growing requests for extended days and hours of service until the service was suspended in November.
“We just can’t keep going through these cycles of funding questions and we don’t have enough drivers and training drivers. We have to get beyond that to get to a sustainable program that people can rely on. That is for a lot of reasons — for our citizens, for economic development, for community development, there’s a lot of different needs around transportation,” Robyn said.
MAPS, he said, “is meeting a certain need but we need to get beyond that taxicab-type approach and get into a true transportation busing program.”
It’s going to be a process that could take two years or more before the structure of a new system can be put in place. City staff still has a lot of work to do on the grant itself before they work on developing a new transportation program.
The city has until the end of 2024 to have a plan in place on how the grant money will be spent and until 2026 to spend the money.
There are no estimates yet on details or costs of establishing a transit authority system.
