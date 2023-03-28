MIAMI, Okla. — Sponsors and vendors are being sought for the third annual Route 66 Heritage Festival, which is set for July 28-29 in Miami.
The free festival will take place from 4 p.m. to midnight Friday, July 28, and 9 a.m. to midnight Saturday, July 29. Activities will include the Route 66 Marketplace on Main Street, a car and bike show, a 5K run, children's activities, food trucks and more.
There also will be a Kansas City Barbeque Society-sanctioned competition that is expected to draw entries from around the country. The competition will feature three separate contests: KCBS BBQ, KCBS Backyard BBQ and KCBS Appetizer. Registration is open for each competition.
Sponsorships for the festival start at $500 and go up to $20,000.
Vendor spots in the Route 66 Marketplace are $100 each. Food truck spots range from $350 to $500. Vendor locations will be assigned as applications are received with full payment and required documents.
For details on sponsorships, becoming a vendor or the barbecue competition, contact the Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau at 918-542-4435 or email lhart@miamiok.net or adavis@miamiok.net. The deadline to register as a sponsor or vendor is June 28.
