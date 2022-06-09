MIAMI, Okla. — The city of Miami will hold a town hall meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Coleman Theatre, 103 N. Main St., to update the community and take comments on flooding issues and proceedings.
Ongoing proceedings involving the city and area residents will be discussed, as well as the current license issues, re-licensing and civil litigation involving the Grand River Dam Authority. The agenda includes presentations by two former mayors, Brent Brassfield and Rudy Schultz; City Manager Bo Reese; Mayor Bless Parker; and attorneys Larry Bork and Walker Stanovsky. There also will be time for public comment and questions.
