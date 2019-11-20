NEOSHO, Mo. — The city of Neosho will continue its business relationship with the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce to promote events and tourism over the next fiscal year.
Members of the City Council approved a $20,000 contract with the chamber during a regular meeting Tuesday. The $20,000 contract calls for the chamber to effectively present and execute a plan for promoting upcoming events held throughout the city.
According to the terms of the contract, the chamber in the first part of January will present a plan for spending the $20,000 to raise awareness of upcoming events that have the potential to draw visitors to town, including designing billboard advertisements, beautifying city entries or hosting special events. The chamber will also provide quarterly reports of tourism-related activity.
The money will come from revenues generated from Neosho's hotel/motel tax, according to documentation from the city. The contract is similar to arrangements between the two entities in previous years.
In other business:
• The council approved a bid from American Ramp Co. to design bike trails at Morse Park. The $4,800 contract calls for American Ramp to design at least 5 miles of single-track, a half-mile skills loop with features, a themed bicycle playground with features, a park name and logo, and to design a second 5-mile phase of single-track.
• The council reviewed results from the Nov. 5 election, when voters approved a measure requiring the city administrator to have a Neosho address but denied a 2.5% use tax for purchases made outside of city limits.
The use tax failed by only eight votes — 340 to 348. Three of Neosho's four precincts voted in favor of the measure.
