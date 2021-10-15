NEOSHO, Mo. — Concern over funding for upcoming traffic projects in northern Neosho, and a lack of funds from a tax increment financing district in the city's budget, has led to legal action.
The city of Neosho has filed a lawsuit against Newton County for withholding payments generated by a TIF district. According to a copy of the lawsuit sent by legal firm Cunningham, Vogel and Rost, the county has not paid a share the city is owed since 2015. The suit names Auditor Charlotte Walker and Treasurer Gina Rodriguez.
That lack of money was noted during City Council meetings over determining the budget for the current fiscal year, which began on Oct. 1. It has complicated the process of making traffic improvements along Missouri Highway 86.
With a 6-1 vote during its regular meeting on Sept. 21, the council approved a budget with $33,532,495 in planned expenditures and $30,432,925 in estimated revenues, for a deficit of $3,099,570. Council member Charles Collinsworth voted against approval for reasons related to that deficit — it did not contain an accounting of money expected to come from that TIF funding.
That disputed money was also noted by Council Member Richard Davidson during the first reading of the budget on Sept. 5, and again on Sept. 21.
Revenue from the TIF was expected to fund two traffic projects along Highway 86 — a roundabout at Hammer Road and a traffic light at Gateway Road. The city has entered a 50/50 cost-sharing agreement for the project.
But the project is expected to go well beyond the life of the TIF, which will expire in July 2022, City Manager David Kennedy said during the Sept. 21 meeting. In a future meeting, Kennedy said, he will present a plan for how the city can make best use of TIF funds for other projects, and how the city can pay its share of the project costs through other sources.
The TIF district was formed in 1999.
This a developing story and will be updated.
