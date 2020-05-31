NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho City Council is asking voters Tuesday to authorize a half-cent sales tax to help fund its police and fire departments.
The council in January approved the ballot measure, which is projected to generate almost $1.3 million annually. The money would be split equally between an operations fund that would address staffing and salaries and a capital improvement fund that would be used for purchasing equipment.
Mayor Bill Doubek said in January that the city has been wanting to place such a sales tax measure on the ballot since last year. The city has been working to increase staff levels since 2010, when a recession and financial problems led to layoffs.
According to city department heads, the police department is short four patrol officers, and the fire department is short an assistant chief, a secretary, a training officer and seven paid-per-call, part-time firefighters when compared with 10 years ago.
If passed, the tax would apply only to goods and services purchased within Neosho city limits. Also on the June ballot, Newton County is asking for a half-cent sales that that would apply to the whole county. If both measures pass, the increase would be a full cent inside Neosho city limits.
A simple majority vote is required for passage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.