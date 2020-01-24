City seeks volunteers to review building codes
NEOSHO, Mo. — The city of Neosho is seeking volunteers to serve on a committee tasked with reviewing the city's zoning codes.
Known as its 405 zoning codes, these city policies establish what sorts of businesses can operate in which parts of the city. The committee will be asked to review the current codes and make recommendations to the council in the future. Three volunteers will be chosen by the city council during its regular meeting on Feb. 4.
Interested people are asked to send a letter of interest ti City Clerk Cheyenne Wright at cwright@neoshomo.org or at 203 E. Main St., Neosho, 64850. The deadline for those letters is 5 p.m. on Jan. 31.
Details: 417-451-8050.
