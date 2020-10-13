SARCOXIE, Mo. — Two historic buildings on the Sarcoxie square have sat empty and are deteriorating, and now the city is hoping to sell them to someone who put them to good use.
The city acquired the former State Bank building at 520 Center St., and the former Masonic Lodge at 101 S. Sixth St., and is offering them for sale by sealed bids. Mayor Don Triplett said the bids can’t be less than $7,000 and are due to City Hall by Dec. 1. The city hopes to settle on a buyer at its Dec. 15 meeting.
“We’re hoping to be able to offer them for below-market value but enough to still get the tax dollars we spent out of them and hopefully get some folks into some buildings they could do something with,” Triplett said. “We’re not trying to make a profit. We’re in this for the long-term gain. And the big thing is we’re trying to finish renovating the square. That’s Sarcoxie’s cultural heart.”
Description
The former State Bank building is a one-story brick structure built around 1900 and located on a lot 21 feet wide by 100 feet deep. The building consists of 1,590 square feet.
The former Masonic Lodge is a two-story brick building on a lot that is 135 feet wide by 49 feet deep. The building is about 2,713 square feet and includes an attached “warehouse” of about 1,100 square feet.
Each request for proposals asks for the following in writing:
• A description of the intended use of the property. Preference will be given for development of the ground floor as retail or light commercial. The top floor of the Masonic Lodge can be used for residential purposes.
• A realistic plan and timeline to stabilize the building and prevent further deterioration.
• A description of the proposed rehabilitation of the exterior and the bidder’s commitment to rehabilitate the exterior in a manner complementary to the visual appearance of the square.
• Proposed purchase price.
Cleanup underway
Triplett said the city recently acquired the buildings and was still working to clean them out as of early October.
“Between the two buildings, we’ve taken about four or five dumpster loads out of them. But they’ve got good bones," he said.
Triplett acknowledged the renovation challenges a new owner will face.
“Both of them have some flooring issues on the ground floor; we’ve opened them up to make sure everyone see it,” he said. “The good thing is these are fairly narrow-span buildings, and replacing some floor joists and putting some flooring in is a relatively simple thing. The state bank building, the one-story building, that one’s got roof problems. The front of the roof was in bad shape on that one, and it leaked through and rotted some of the floor to the point where the flooring wasn’t safe in the front, so we’ve actually torn that roofing out and exposed the crawl space. You can still step into it. That one’s a super simple thing to fix, but we wanted to get it to where it was safe.
“There’s quite a bit of tuck-pointing that still needs to be done on the old Masonic Lodge. The back wall of the Masonic Lodge is in dire need of tuck-pointing. We’re having a local contractor give us a quote on what he would charge to fix that. It’s just long-term water damage and neglect, and most of the time, those are pretty straightforward to repair.”
Triplett said he has experience working in older buildings and that there’s nothing that can’t be fixed in either building.
He also noted that he and his wife are renovating their own building on the east side of the square.
“It's one of the three empty buildings over there now, and my wife and I are turning it into a laundromat,” Triplett said. “I’ve been mayor for 12 years here, and we’ve always wanted to put in a little laundromat in Sarcoxie. But I've kind of been bullheaded — I’ve wanted to do it on the square to help fix up an old building on the square.”
Building interest
Triplett said the square was designated a federal historic district a few years back and that the two buildings are eligible for some tax credits.
“There’s the opportunity for historic tax credits, and then also we recently established a 353 tax credit, which has an impact on property taxes," he said. "Both buildings have been deemed blighted, so we think there are some tax incentives we can help people with that will make them further appealing to them.”
He said the buyers will acquire useful buildings on a town square ripe for recovery and growth.
“What people are going to end up with is a building that’s wide open and ready for whatever,” he said. “You fix the floors, you’re ready to start doing some work on them. We've been pleasantly surprised with the level of interest in them. Historically we’ve been trying to do a lot of work on the square, and it seems like when parties come in to buy a building, they always seem to gravitate to those two buildings. We’re very excited and optimistic.”
Information
Anyone interested can learn more about Sarcoxie at www.sarcoxiemo.com. To get a copy of the requests for proposals on either or both buildings, people can call City Hall at 417-548-7242. People can also drop off sealed bids with a name and address on the front of the envelope at City Hall, 111 N. Sixth St.
