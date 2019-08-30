Joplin city offices will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.
The Joplin Recycling Center also will be closed and there will not be any Sunshine Lamp Trolley or MAPS transportation services on Monday. There will be no residential trash and curbside recycling pickup on Monday. That will resume Tuesday and all routes will move back a day ending with Saturday pickup of Friday's route.
The Republic Services Transfer Station will not operate Saturday through Monday.
Fire and police and airport operations will continue to operate throughout the Labor Day holiday weekend.
The Joplin City Council will meet Tuesday rather than Monday.
