City officials: $250,000 Olivia funding limits liability

An agreement for the city of Joplin to provide up to $250,000 to save the fire-damaged Olivia Apartments building is intended to protect public health and limit the city's financial exposure, city administrators say.
The City Council's agenda for Tuesday night's meeting called for it to discuss a proposed public-private partnership agreement that would match the developer's costs up to $250,000 to replace the Olivia roof, destroyed by a Dec. 7 fire, and to secure the building against trespassers.
Developers plan to renovate the full building for apartments.
The developers, brothers Sawyer and Sullivan Smith, operate a real estate and redevelopment company. Their father operates the parent company, Bykota REI, based in Boulder, Colorado. They recently purchased the former downtown Joplin Family Y, which they also plan to redevelop for market rate apartments.
During the time they were considering the purchase of the Y building, the executive director of the Downtown Joplin Alliance, Lori Haun, showed them the Olivia as another potential redevelopment project.
Another developer, Bywater Development Group of St. Louis, saw the historic Olivia as a viable redevelopment project, but when it did not win an award of state housing tax credits, it was unable to proceed with the effort.
The Smiths then became interested in the Olivia and felt they could handle the project, even though the roof of the roof of the building was destroyed by fire. The cause of the Dec. 7 fire remains undetermined, said City Manager Nick Edwards.
Limiting liability
Joplin's city attorney, Peter Edwards, said that sharing the costs to put a roof on the building to protect it from further deterioration from exposure to the elements will be the least expensive option to taxpayers in the long run.
The developers also will be required to correct any unsafe conditions on the property, including any structural reinforcement, temporary stabilization and weatherization that is necessary, according to the proposed contract.
"If you will recall, with the Howsmon buildings, the city paid $600,000 to do a partial demolition and put a roof on the remaining building," Peter Edwards said. Because they were declared dangerous buildings, they became became the obligation of the city.
"These old buildings could be a health and safety hazard to the citizens," he said. "Unfortunately, it does fall on the city to protect the health and safety of residents" when the owners of dangerous buildings cannot.
'Measured risk'
"With the idea of a public-private partnership, certainly there is a some risk," the city attorney said. "We think it is a measured risk. We would have a first place lien on the building," which would allow the city to sell the property if there was a default on the agreement. Otherwise, "the city is faced with being on the hook for a $1 million demolition" for the 115-year-old Olivia.
"When we were approached by the developer, this was an appealing proposal because this hopefully minimizes the city's risk," Peter Edwards said.
In 2018 and 2019, the city contracted the razing of one of the historic Christman buildings at 508 Virginia Ave., also called the Howsmon buildings, and do roof repairs to stabilize an adjoining building at 506 Virginia Ave. There was a ceiling collapse in the building at 508 Virginia Ave. that led to designations as dangerous buildings and put the buildings under the supervision of the city's Building Board of Appeals.
That could happen with the damaged Olivia without quick action by the Bykota developers, city officials say.
Funding terms
City Manager Edwards, asked how the city plans to fund the agreement, said the payments would come from the city's general fund reserves. That fund had an unrestricted reserve of more than $11 million and a contingency reserve balance of nearly $5.5 million, according to his budget message in August for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
The contract with Bykota states that the city will make a dollar-for-dollar match on hard construction costs such as labor, materials and equipment, to put the building back into weather tight condition. The city will not cover soft costs such as fees for architectural, engineering, accounting services, site testing, surveying or title work.
Project costs are to be submitted to the city, with the city to pay half of those costs as a reimbursement to the developers.
The city will place a lien and special tax bill on the property. When the last payment is made on the investment and the city issues a certificate of occupancy for the finished building, the city agrees to release the lien and the special tax bill.
Unless the city agrees to delays, the timeline for the project specified in the agreement is:
• Obtain city roof permit by April 1.
• Complete roof by June 15.
• Obtain city permit for interior work by Oct. 1.
• Finish entire building renovation by March 1, 2023.
Due diligence
The city manager said city officials asked for a variety of information to determine the financial status and reliability of the developers.
"First, we wanted the developers to demonstrate they had the money in place to take on the project," he said. "So they provided bank records that they have the means. We asked for a pro forma to show that their concept is going to be a viable concept and wouldn't result in the building being abandoned soon after" the project was started.
The developers also agreed to provide insurance for the building. "They wouldn't do that if they were not committed," the city manager said.
"They have a successful track record of taking on some of these projects. They have planned it out, and they are making their arrangements to get the job done," Nick Edwards said.
Asked if the prior owner of the building had no insurance on the building to cover the fire costs, Edwards said he could not say.
"It's practically impossible to get insurance on these vacant buildings," said Haun, the Downtown Joplin Alliance director.
She said one of the roles of the alliance is to pull the people together who can make historic downtown properties viable. She said a committee of the alliance started working on attracting proposals for the Olivia last summer and got the building listed last year on Missouri’s 2020 Places in Peril by the Missouri Alliance for Historic Preservation to bring attention to it.
"The Olivia is a significant structure," Haun said. "It is the gateway between downtown Joplin and Murphysburg," the city's first historically designated residential neighborhood. "It's such an anchor. If we can get it occupied and thriving again, it helps all," she said.
Paula Callihan, a leader of the Murphysburg neighborhood group and a history preservationist, said the Olivia is important because that is where many of Joplin's leaders of business and industry moved to after downsizing from their Murphysburg homes. The building provided amenities for dining and social occasions.
Commented
