Joplin city officials and the developers of a tax increment financing proposal that was rejected this past week were at odds over several financial issues regarding the project, which the city attorney said ultimately led to a council decision to reject the project.
The City Council voted 6-2 on Monday to deny approval to the Boomtown Central Shopping District on 32nd Street east of Range Line. The $77 million plan called for a Menards home improvement store as the anchor.
One of the developers, Andy Prewitt, of Summit Denali of Lake of the Ozarks, said after the council vote Monday night that the decision left him "with no clear path forward" on the project.
The development company officials proposed potentially bringing a new movie theater and full-service grocery store along with other retail, restaurant and professional offices on a 65-acre tract of undeveloped land, although none of those had provided letters of intent for the project or had made any signed commitment.
Joplin Mayor Gary Shaw said, "It was a hard decision because there were some leaders of our city that were in favor of this. From one perspective, it looked like the right thing to do, and it would have been if everything was in order" in the proposal.
Shaw said that he had concerns regarding the deal because the TIF requires a finding of blight. He said the now closed Joplin Trade Center at 3536 John Q. Hammons Blvd. and adjacent closed hotel should have been part of the project because of their location next to the property to be redeveloped.
"To me, the blighted part of that property wasn't being addressed," Shaw said. "I would like to have seen that included" in the redevelopment plan.
"And then what concerned me too was the amount of money the city would have been obligated for with the financing proposal. We were talking around some $30 million we would be responsible for, and then they wanted us to OK a TIF agreement when we didn't have the rest of the details worked out yet," the mayor said.
On Friday, Prewitt told the Globe that there were unresolved issues because city staff cut off negotiations a week before the deal went to City Council.
"Our main issue is that we feel like we weren’t given the opportunity to finish negotiating this agreement," Prewitt said by email on Friday in response to Globe questions.
He said he tried to further negotiate last week but his calls were not returned.
'BIGGEST ISSUE'
City Attorney Peter Edwards said a sizable financial obstacle was the amount of interest Summit Denali wanted to be paid from the TIF public assistance on about $17.5 million in allowable TIF reimbursement costs.
"That is probably the biggest issue that kept us from reaching an agreement with the developer," Edwards said. "At the time we took this to council, we were $8 million apart on the interest cap. You are entitled to be reimbursed interest on $17.5 million but only up to a certain amount. And his cap was $15 million. He wanted to be reimbursed up to $15 million interest on that $17.5 million.
"So when you look at the total cost of the project, the reimbursable part, I think you have to factor in the interest and based on his proposal to the city that was up to $32 million. I think that's one of the things that gave council a little pause was here we are, you are asking us to commit $32 million in taxpayer money, and the only tenant you have signed up so far is Menards."
DIFFERENT TAKE
Prewitt, in an email response to Globe questions about the city's view on the financial items, said Summit Denali asked for $11.5 million in interest, which was figured by amortizing the $17.5 million for 20 years at 5.5%, "which we felt was reasonable." He said the city wanted a $7 million cap amortized over a 13-year repayment period, "which is not reasonable. Any degree of economic slowdown over the next decade, and we would have been upside down in this project," Prewitt told the Globe.
Obtaining property easements from Sam’s Club for access points and a new main road into the development was another issue.
City officials said Summit Denali wanted the city to use eminent domain to secure the Sam’s easements but that the project budget was amended a week before Monday's council meeting to include a $500,000 charge for the easements as a reimbursable item from the TIF rather than at the cost of the developer.
Edwards said that would be essentially charging the taxpayers for the easement and eminent domain work. The city attorney also said eminent domain can be a sticky issue to win in a case like this.
LAST RESORT
Andy Prewitt responded that "eminent domain would be used as a last resort, and in discussions with Gary Prewitt (another company official) and our attorney, we agreed to cap the city’s exposure at $250,000. We were never given the opportunity to voice this to the city staff."
City officials said the project could likely have had a negative effect on the city’s sales tax revenue because other lumber yards in non-TIF areas would have experienced a drop in sales and the corresponding tax revenue. The city wanted to study that issue more, but Summit Denali declined to do the market study the city had wanted, they said.
"We already paid $25,000 to the city for their feasibility study and their soft costs, paid for the blight study and all of the engineering/legal costs. We did not think that another study and the two to three months that would have cost the project was a good idea," Prewitt said.
"The City Council agreed with us at the public hearing on Aug. 15, voting 7-2 to move the TIF forward without this study. Additionally, it is common sense economics that a new theater is going to pull patrons from the existing theater and that a new grocery store (HyVee) is going to pull customers from the existing Walmart Marketplaces/Aldis that are the current shopping options. Competition is healthy for businesses, and additional shopping choices would have been good for Joplin," Prewitt said.
The return on investment was another matter about which the city expressed concerns. City officials thought that 9% would have been reasonable for this project.
Prewitt said his company's rate was within the range the feasibility study identified.
"We agreed to limit the maximum return to 11%, which is what was outlined in the Springstead report as a reasonable rate of return. There is no way to limit our exposure to losing money on this project. We felt 11% was a reasonable rate of return," Prewitt said.
The mayor said that the council still has the welcome mat out for a Menards store and other new businesses.
"I wanted the parties involved to realize we want to have businesses like Menards come into Joplin," Shaw said. "This was not a vote against Menards by any means."
