Automated floodgates installed by the city of Joplin on Murphy Boulevard at Joplin Creek are now finished and operational, according to a City Hall announcement.
The gates were installed to prevent motorists from trying to cross a low-water bridge west of Main Street when heavy rains have swollen the creek.
The gates are equipped with a sensor to detect when the water gets high enough to trigger them to close. There also are flashing signs that will alert drivers to the closed gates.
When the high water recedes, the system is designed to automatically open the gates.
The city said in the statement that an arrangement has been made for people to notify city officials when a flood begins and ends to ensure the gates are closed or open.
"This automated system will make the closure of Murphy Boulevard in high water more efficient," said Dan Johnson, public works director. "We are pleased to have this completed, and appreciate the public’s patience with the equipment delays."
If there are issues with the gate operations, people are being asked to alert the public works department at 417-624-0820, ext. 1530.
The city has kept the old gates as a backup system in case the new gates become damaged or inoperable due to a vehicle incident or other issues.
Construction work on the new system began in March.
Public works officials decided to buy specially designed automated gates that could be opened and closed remotely for the convenience of motorists and city workers.
With the old barriers, public works employees or police officers would go to the bridge and manually lower gates to keep traffic from using the bridge during high water. Sometimes that caused delays in removing the barriers until an employee was available.
In the past, there also had been problems with debris lodging in the manual gates and delays, which created a need to clear the debris to move the barriers or manual gates.
The new equipment was funded through the quarter-cent parks and stormwater sales tax program that was renewed by voters in 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.