Bill Murray said he left the Joplin Public Library on Tuesday night a little more knowledgeable about the sales tax hike that will be on the city ballot Nov. 5.
“I hope this will go because I’m for it,” the Joplin resident said. “I came to see if they had more to offer. I think it will pass.”
But Murray was one of only two residents to turn out for the hourlong open house at the library.
Joplin city officials and representatives of the city’s Proposition B Citizens Task Force held an open house for the public to answer questions on the proposal, which holds a half-cent increase in the city general sales tax to buoy the troubled Joplin Police and Firemen's Pension Fund until it could be closed out, saving the taxpayers money. The sales tax increase would be in place for 12 years, or less if it were to take fewer years for the pension program to reach full funding at 120% of its obligations.
The proposal would close the existing plan to any new hires and enroll all new employees in a state authorized retirement plan, Missouri LAGERS, which stands for Local Government Employees Retirement System. Firefighters and police officers don’t pay into Social Security benefits based on city employment.
The overall goal of Prop B is to help the retention rate and improve recruitment among police and fire department employees. Jim Furgerson, Joplin fire chief, said the department has lost roughly 50% of its overall workforce since 2011 or about four people annually, not counting retirements.
“I’ve been the chief for almost five years, and I’ve been with the department for 18.5 years,” he said. “We are currently staffed with 95 staff and firefighters. I would say we’ve lost about 35 to 40 personnel over the last eight years. It’s a pretty substantial amount.”
Murray said he would hate to see any more personnel lost to surrounding areas or to other agencies that offer more competitive retirement packages.
“They need it because they’re losing people, and you can’t train people well if they’re going to end up someplace else,” he said. “I don’t blame these police officers and firemen going somewhere else to make more money.”
Ferguson mentioned that on average, it costs anywhere from $50,000 to $70,000 to train a new firefighter.
“We’ve talked a lot about the pension part of this proposition, but the more important piece to me is the recruiting and retention,” he said. “And it’s just from the aspect that experience matters in an emergency. We’ve got a great group of men and women. But we could lose those firefighters in that three- to five-year time frame, so we just can’t build that experience. This initiative helps us get to where we need to be to be able to recruit more experience into the city.”
Sloan Rowland, assistant Joplin police chief, said the department was down roughly 21 police officers 18 months ago, the biggest gap he’s seen over his 17 years with the force. The department currently has 110 sworn officer positions and are down nine positions.
“All of those vacancies aren’t paying in, so there’s no way to keep funding that pension plan if we’re running short,” he said. “It’s kind of like an endless cycle. If you can’t retain good personnel, you can’t recruit personnel, then your pension plan is going to suffer too.”
Even though Murray was only one of two individuals to show up during the open house, supporters of Prop B believe they have made considerable progress in informing voters over the past 10 months. And the group remains optimistic that the proposal will pass come November.
Scott Vorhees, a member of the task force, said this has been the best approach the city has taken in regard to upgrading the pension plan. The committee, made up of eight appointed members, has reached nearly 2,000 residents via door-to-door canvassing.
“The math with this sales tax is phenomenal,” he said. “We have all wanted to support the police and fire, but what we need to do this time is do it in a fiscally responsible way. We had plans (in the past) that if things went well with the stock market, then everything went well and if they didn’t, then the police and fire necessarily didn’t have retirement. They’re doing an important job, and we’d like to make sure that they’re taken care of.”
The city’s annual contribution from the general fund to the pension plan for 2020 is estimated to be nearly $3 million if the proposition doesn’t pass. The half-cent sales tax is estimated to bring in roughly $6 million to $7 million in annual revenues, according to Finance Director Leslie Haase’s projection.
Current rates
The city of Joplin's current sales tax rate is 2.625 percent. The total sales tax rate in the Jasper County portion of the city is 8.075 percent, and in the Newton County portion it is 7.975 percent.
