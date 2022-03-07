Joplin city officials agreed Monday night to discuss options for housing the homeless, particularly in dangerously cold weather.
Resident Josh Shackles, a volunteer of an organization called Next Step, said that for over three months that a grassroots organization has worked to provide shelter during cold nights for those who have no place to stay. He said the group has identified about 160 people who are without homes in Joplin. Many cannot go to the two existing shelters that have been operating in Joplin for years to serve those without homes.
“There are reasons why people cannot get into a traditional shelter,” Shackles said. “No. 1 is capacity.” The shelters reach their capacity and have to turn some people away who have nowhere to get indoors. Another reason is some people living on the streets own pets that are not allowed at the shelters.
There are other reasons they are turned away. One is if they have had an alcoholic drink in the preceding 24 hours and some are turned away because they left the shelter too many times, Shackles told the council.
He said that two homeless people died of exposure here in December and that Next Steps volunteers “have worked tirelessly to stop that from happening.”
People who are on the streets commonly cannot apply for a job, for housing or for financial assistance for housing because they don’t have the needed documents. That includes a proper identification card, a birth certificate and a Social Security card. Next Step is working with those individuals to help them obtain those documents.
As a result, some have gotten jobs and housing, Shackles said.
He asked council members to direct city staff to work with organizations like Next Step or to find shelter for homeless people immediately.
Councilman Doug Lawson said one of the organizers of what has become Next Step spoke to the council about a year ago and was asked if members of the group had had been in contact with other shelters.
Shackles said the group has been working closely with one, Souls Harbor, and monitors the capacity there to try to help place people there if openings exist. He said that shelter can house up to 25 residents. But when that limit is hit, people cannot get inside, he said.
The second existing homeless organization has not been willing to work with Next Steps, he said.
Next Step has provided temporary shelter under city oversight at 415 Junge Blvd. That has been done on nights when temperatures were lower than 20 degrees. Some nights that shelter hit capacity.
But cots cannot be provided for sleeping there because the building has no sprinkler system. Next Steps has only a one-month lease on that building that will expire the end of March, he said, when the building is to be sold.
That building can house about 30, but that can leave 60 or 70 other people outside.
Councilman Keenan Cortez asked the purpose of Next Step.
Shackles said the intent is to help people go from living on streets to a sustainable home by helping them get the tools they need to get off the streets.
“Our primary goal would be to help the people not live on the streets any longer,” he said. “So far we have had success with that.”
He also said Next Steps serves as a connecting organization that brings services such as meals, health care, “and whatever it is that is needed to build these people up to take a step forward. We’re there to help fill in the gaps to move forward from a night’s shelter to helping get a job.”
Cortez asked what would Shackles want if he had one wish. Shackles said these people need a place to exist and to reestablish stability.
Several council members voiced support for the organization.
Mayor Ryan Stanley said he is glad that city staff worked with the group to use the Junge Boulevard property within city codes.
He said the while existing shelters do good work, they are not a fit for all homeless people. He said he is not willing to build another shelter but that he thinks it is wise to have city staff to work on that gap. The city pledged to use some of the money from the recently authorized use tax on the homeless situation, and this could be a start to fulfill that pledge, he said.
City Manager Nick Edwards said city officials could open a dialogue with the city’s existing homeless providers or hold a summit at the beginning of summer with someone who knows about homelessness and how to provide services to those on the streets and bring that information back to the council at a later date.
Cortez said he’s lived on the streets and knows what that’s like.
“You have got to want to participate in your own comeback,” he said. “You have got to want to do (that) every single day. If you want to do that, there are people who will step in and help you fill the gaps.
“So get up every day with that fire in your heart, and we’ll make it happen for you.”
Supporters of the Next Step organization and some of the people it serves who were at the meeting applauded those statements.
